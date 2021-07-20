Hope Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $53.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $151.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $137.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137 million.

Hope Bancorp shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.90, a rise of 58% in the last 12 months.