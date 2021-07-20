Fulton Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $65 million.

The bank, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $228.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $217.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.8 million.

Fulton Financial shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.32, a climb of 57% in the last 12 months.