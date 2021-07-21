Baker Hughes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $68 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $5.14 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.93 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have decreased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.