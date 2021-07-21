SC county to combine 7 rescue squads into ambulance service

A South Carolina county is combining its seven rescue squads into one countywide ambulance service.

The Anderson County Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to hire Medshore Ambulance Services to run ambulances and rescue services in the county, WYFF-TV reported.

Medshore said it will use quick response vehicles which have lifesaving equipment and can provide medical help cheaper and more quickly.

In all, Medshore said it could save the county $3 million a year when the new contract starts Sept. 1. They said combining emergency services will prevent staffing shortages the smaller rescue squads have suffered during the past 18 months.

“This is another move toward improving and enhancing care in Anderson County. And we’re gonna work real hard to make sure to provide good, quality care," said Greg Shore, who founded Medshore in 1976 and has been Anderson County coroner since 1996.

Five of the seven rescue squads said they may sue the county. The lawyer for the squads in Belton, Fork, Iva, Pelzer and Thorne said they have provided outstanding service for decades.

The council on Tuesday voted for "a backroom deal that gives a multi-million dollar contract to an out-of-state, for-profit corporation with a poor track record in Anderson County, but which has significant financial ties to county employees,” wrote lawyer Miles Coleman in legal papers given to the County Council before the vote.