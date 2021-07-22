Business

Central Valley Community Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.6 million.

The bank, based in Fresno, California, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.8 million.

Central Valley Community Bancorp shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.47, a rise of 53% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

World Acceptance: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

July 22, 2021 3:07 AM

Business

Meat processor Deli Star to employ nearly 500 in St. Louis

July 22, 2021 3:07 AM

Business

Triumph Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 22, 2021 3:09 AM

Business

Penns Woods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 22, 2021 3:07 AM