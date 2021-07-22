CVB Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $51.2 million.

The bank, based in Ontario, California, said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $117.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.2 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.4 million.

CVB Financial shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.66, a climb of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.