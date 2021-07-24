Workers find decomposed body in construction firm’s dumpster

A decomposed body has been found in a dumpster at a construction company in eastern Pennsylvania.

Workers at the firm in East Stroudsburg found the body of a woman late Thursday morning while trying to detect the source of a strong odor. The workers initially believed they were smelling the remains of a dead animal and had searched in several spots before the body was discovered, officials said.

The body was found at the bottom of the dumpster with what appeared to be a suitcase, full black garbage bags, a mattress and other refuse piled on top.

It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the dumpster or how it got there. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.