Business

Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

The Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further.

The price at the pump is 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.71 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.31 a gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.

  Comments  

Business

Plane flips after landing on Ocracoke; no serious injuries

July 26, 2021 3:38 AM

Business

Spartanburg County ends roads fee after high court ruling

July 26, 2021 3:38 AM