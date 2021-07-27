RBB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $13.4 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $40.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

RBB shares have climbed 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.85, an increase of 82% in the last 12 months.