Manhattan Associates: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $30.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $166.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.8 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $643 million to $650 million.

Manhattan Associates shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $145.22, an increase of 48% in the last 12 months.