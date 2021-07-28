Monolithic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $293.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $309 million to $321 million.

Monolithic shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $407.26, a climb of 60% in the last 12 months.