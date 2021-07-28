First Commonwealth Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.6 million.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $98.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $94.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.5 million.

First Commonwealth Financial shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.39, an increase of 72% in the last 12 months.