Business

Santander Consumer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.06 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $3.45.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

Santander Consumer shares have climbed 86% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

News

Hospital reduces services in response to long nurses strike

July 28, 2021 11:09 PM

Business

Former President Obama acquires stake in NBA Africa

July 28, 2021 11:09 PM