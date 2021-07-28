Business

Six Flags: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $70.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The amusement park operator posted revenue of $459.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326 million.

Six Flags shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

