Stifel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $198.1 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had earnings of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.70 per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.15 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

Stifel shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.