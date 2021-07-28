Wingstop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $74 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.4 million.

Wingstop shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.