Boeing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $587 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $17 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.03 billion.

Boeing shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.