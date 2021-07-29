Business

GreenSky: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $136.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.6 million.

GreenSky expects full-year revenue in the range of $520 million to $540 million.

GreenSky shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.85, an increase of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

