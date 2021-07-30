Hill-Rom: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $49.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $717.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Hill-Rom expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.44 to $1.48.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.08 to $6.12 per share.

Hill-Rom shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.