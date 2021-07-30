Shell Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $162 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $148 million in the period.

Shell Midstream shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.