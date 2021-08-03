Old food, handwashing problems: Take a look at July’s restaurant inspections in Columbus

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during July 2021 from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Minnie Pearl’s Breakfast and Lunch at 3338 Victory Dr.

Kona Ice at 3715 1st Ave.

Kona Ice at 2836 Nancy St.

Pit Stop at 1634 13th Ave.

Icey Girl & Co. at 1241 Doubles Churches Rd.

Smokey Pig at 1617 11th Ave.

Popeyes at 6820 Midland Commons Blvd.

Gong Cha Tea at 5592 Whitesville Rd.

Jazzy Crab Express (Banks Food Hall), 1002 Bay Ave.

Vego Tago at 1050 Linwood Blvd.

Zombie Pig BBQ at 6201 Veterans Pkwy.

The Simple Greek at 6516 Kitten Lake Dr.

NV Nightclub at 6499 Veterans Pkwy.

Thelma’s Kitchen at 3250 Victory Dr.

The Spankin Spoon at 1218 Linwood Blvd.

Wing Master at 5390 Veterans Pkwy.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Other scores

Country Wings, 6959 Macon Rd., received a score of 74 on July 27. The inspector, Yashira Nieves, noted improper hand cleaning procedures and food from the previous day not being discarded.

Nieves observed chicken wings and a mixture of chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetables stored on the prep table that were cooked the previous day and left “outside of temperature control,” the report says. Items were in unlabeled containers between containers of food that were actively being used to serve customers, she wrote in the report.

Additionally, the inspector observed employees serving drinks and unwrapped utensils without washing their hands.

One employee, Nieves observed, “rinsed hands in three compartment sink, then washed hands in handwashing sink without properly drying hands and closed the dirty faucet with bare hands.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.