Old food, handwashing problems: Take a look at July’s restaurant inspections in Columbus

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.
The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during July 2021 from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Other scores

Country Wings, 6959 Macon Rd., received a score of 74 on July 27. The inspector, Yashira Nieves, noted improper hand cleaning procedures and food from the previous day not being discarded.

Nieves observed chicken wings and a mixture of chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetables stored on the prep table that were cooked the previous day and left “outside of temperature control,” the report says. Items were in unlabeled containers between containers of food that were actively being used to serve customers, she wrote in the report.

Additionally, the inspector observed employees serving drinks and unwrapped utensils without washing their hands.

One employee, Nieves observed, “rinsed hands in three compartment sink, then washed hands in handwashing sink without properly drying hands and closed the dirty faucet with bare hands.”

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.

