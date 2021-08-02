SBA Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $293.5 million, or $2.64 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.59 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $152.7 million, or $1.37 per share.

The communications tower operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $575.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $561.3 million.

SBA Communications expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $10.32 to $10.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.26 billion to $2.3 billion.

The company's shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $342.26, an increase of almost 10% in the last 12 months.