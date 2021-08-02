Mosaic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $437.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

Mosaic shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.92, more than doubling in the last 12 months.