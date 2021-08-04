Rambus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $11.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 34 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $84.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $108.2 million.

Rambus shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 59% in the last 12 months.