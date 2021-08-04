Welbilt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $23.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New Port Richey, Florida-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The food and beverage equipment maker posted revenue of $395.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.4 million.

Welbilt expects full-year revenue of $1.48 billion.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Welbilt shares have climbed 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.