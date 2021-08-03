Ingredion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $178 million.

The Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.05 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period.

Ingredion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $6.85 per share.

Ingredion shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 3% in the last 12 months.