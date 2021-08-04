Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $86 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $372.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.3 million.

Houlihan Lokey shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 64% in the last 12 months.