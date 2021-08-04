Business

Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $86 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $372.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.3 million.

Houlihan Lokey shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 64% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Kforce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 12:06 AM

Business

ChromaDex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 12:06 AM