Westlake: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $522 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $4.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

Westlake shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 50% in the last 12 months.