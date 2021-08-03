Business

Westlake: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $522 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $4.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

Westlake shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 50% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER