Business

Equitrans Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CANONSBURG, Pa.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $37.1 million.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $348.3 million in the period.

Equitrans Midstream shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Team: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 5:05 AM

Business

Cornerstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 5:04 AM

Business

NextDecade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 5:07 AM