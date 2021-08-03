A Columbus Chick-fil-A has closed its dining room due to ‘staffing shortages’

A Columbus Chick-fil-A has closed its dining room due to staffing issues.

Effective Monday, the dining room inside chain’s location at 2730 Manchester Expressway is closed. In a Facebook post, Operator Alex Vann, who did not return a phone call before publication, said the decision was prompted by “staffing shortages.”

“We are working as hard as we can to reopen it,” Vann wrote in the post. “With hospitality our heart, we really don’t like the dining room being closed.”

Chick-fil-A announced a company-wide closure of dining rooms in March 2020 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Chick-fil-A franchisees decide when to reopen dining rooms, based on local and national guidelines, according to a report from Business Insider.

The Manchester Expressway location has not had full staffing since fall 2020, the post reads, which coincided with increased consumer demand.

“We look forward to serving you in our drive-thru, mobile carry-out and third party deliveries,” Vann wrote in the post. “We are working to reopen our dining room as soon as possible.”

The Ledger-Enquirer has reached out to Vann for comment and will update this story when more information is available.

The restaurant opened in June 2017, on the nearly two-acre piece of land that was formerly home to stores J.D. Kinders and Off-Price Furniture.