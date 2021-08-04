Rigel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $26.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.78. A year ago, they were trading at $2.43.