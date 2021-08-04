Business

Alto Ingredients: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PEKIN, Ill.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $298.1 million in the period.

Alto Ingredients shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.66, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

