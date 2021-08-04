NCR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NCR Corp. (NCR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period.

NCR expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.1 billion.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

NCR shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44.16, more than doubling in the last 12 months.