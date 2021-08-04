Pros Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $62.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Pros Holdings expects its results to range from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 21 cents per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $61.7 million to $62.7 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $63.9 million.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $250.5 million to $253.5 million.

Pros Holdings shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $42.21, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.