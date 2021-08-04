Crawford & Company B: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $276.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $267.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.8 million.

Crawford & Company B shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.11, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.