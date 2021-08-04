MiMedx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $68.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.8 million.

MiMedx shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.55, more than doubling in the last 12 months.