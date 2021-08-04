EnLink Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $21.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

EnLink Midstream shares have climbed 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.42, more than doubling in the last 12 months.