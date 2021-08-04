Curtiss-Wright: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $61.4 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $621.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589.9 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.51 billion to $2.56 billion.

Curtiss-Wright shares have climbed nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $120.61, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.