Reinsurance Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $344 million.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $5.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.03 billion.

Reinsurance Group shares have fallen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $111.55, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.