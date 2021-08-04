Match Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $140.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $707.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $692.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $790 million to $805 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.03 billion.

Match Group shares have risen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $158.47, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.