SiteOne Landscape: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ROSWELL, Ga.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $123.5 million.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

SiteOne Landscape shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

