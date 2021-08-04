Business

Independent Contract Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Independent Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.22 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.18 per share.

The provider of drilling services for oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.11. A year ago, they were trading at $3.51.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

August 04, 2021 11:07 AM

Business

Natural Health Trends: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 11:06 AM

Business

Lowndes County will split tax assessor and collector jobs

August 04, 2021 11:06 AM