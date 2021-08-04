Jones Lang LaSalle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $200 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.

Jones Lang LaSalle shares have climbed 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.