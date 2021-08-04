Colony Credit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 53% in the last 12 months.