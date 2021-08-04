Business
Amdocs: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $146.2 million.
The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.
The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.13 to $1.19.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Amdocs shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $75.13, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.
