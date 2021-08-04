Amdocs: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $146.2 million.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.13 to $1.19.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Amdocs shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $75.13, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.