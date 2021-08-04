Business

Emcore: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ALHAMBRA, Calif.

Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $13.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Alhambra, California-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Emcore said it expects revenue in the range of $42 million to $44 million.

Emcore shares have climbed 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.29, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Dynavax Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 8:48 PM

News

Washington farm to pay more than $2M following COVID deaths

August 04, 2021 8:48 PM

Business

Boot Barn: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 8:48 PM