Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $38.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.36, a drop of 7% in the last 12 months.

