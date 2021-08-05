PetIQ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $271 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.6 million.

PetIQ shares have fallen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.75, a drop of 7% in the last 12 months.