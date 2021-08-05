Otonomy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $35,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.69. A year ago, they were trading at $3.55.