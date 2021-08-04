MicroVision: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The maker of drivers for miniature video displays posted revenue of $746,000 in the period.

MicroVision shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.22, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.